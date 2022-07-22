Russian forest fires swell by 4,000 — authorities

VLADIVOSTOK, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s forest fires swelled by 4,000 hectares in the past day, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said in a statement on Friday.

As many as 107 forest fires scorching 25,034 hectares were active across the country as of Thursday morning. "Twenty-six forest fires engulfing 214 hectares were extinguished in Russia on July 21, 2022. A total of 114 wildfires scorching 29,284 hectares were active in Russia as of midnight on July 22, 2022. Active efforts are underway to extinguish the blazes," the statement reads.

The largest fires are burning in the Khabarovsk Region (8,950 hectares) and the Sakha Region (6,841 hectares).

Firefighting activities involve 2,615 personnel, 155 pieces of equipment and 33 aircraft. Another 71 aircraft are monitoring the fire situation.