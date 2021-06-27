Belarusian emergencies ministry’s helicopter crash lands in Brest region

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. A Belarusian emergencies ministry helicopter had a crash landing in the Brest region, no one was hurt, BelTA reported on Sunday, citing the country’s emergencies ministry.

"A Mi-2 helicopter of the Belarusian emergencies ministry, which was on a forest surveying mission, made a crash landing near the village of Chderebasovo, Brest region. The crew of two managed to leave the rotorcraft. They were not hurt but, nevertheless, will be examined by medics," it said.

The helicopter received mechanical damages. An investigation is underway.