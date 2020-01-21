Second case of new coronavirus confirmed in China's Shanghai

SHANGHAI, January 21. /TASS/. The second case of a novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV has been confirmed in China's Shanghai on Tuesday, the city's Committee on Hygiene and Public Health said in a statement.

A 35-year-old local resident who arrived from Wuhan was diagnosed with 2019-nCoV after he sought medical assitance over cold-like symptoms on January 16. Tests for the coronavirus were carried out at one of the Shanghai labs. The conditions of the patient has stabilized, and his life is not in danger. People who were in contact with the diagnosed person remain under medical supervision as well.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the WHO about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. All suspected cases of new pneumonia were tested for the coronavirus.

According to latest reports, 224 people were infected with the novel coronavirus in China's Wuhan, Beijing, Shanghai and the Guandong province. Isolated cases were also confirmed in South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

On January 20, China's National Health Commission confirmed that coronavirus 2019-nCoV can be transmitted people-to-people.