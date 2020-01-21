Fourth person dies in China's Wuhan from novel coronavirus

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. /TASS/. The fourth person has died from the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan in central China, the city's Committee on Public Health said on Tuesday on its official website.

The fourth victim of the coronavirus was a 89-year-old man who had the first symptoms of the infection on January 13. On January 18, he was hospitalized with serious respiratory issues. He died on January 19 at 11:39pm local time.

A total of 169 patients with the novel coronavirus remain in Wuhan hospitals, including 35 people in a serious condition.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the WHO about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. All suspected cases of new pneumonia were tested for the coronavirus.

According to latest reports, 224 people were infected with the novel coronavirus in China's Wuhan, Beijing, Shanghai and the Guandong province. Isolated cases were also confirmed in South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

On January 20, China's National Health Commission confirmed that coronavirus 2019-nCoV can be transmitted people-to-people.