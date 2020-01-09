Fire at Ukhta Refinery localized, city authorities say

SYKTYVKAR, January 9. /TASS/. The fire at the refinery of Lukoil-Ukhtaneftepererabotka Company in Ukhta has been contained, Mayor of Ukhta Magomed Osmanov said on Thursday.

"The fire has been localized at the moment. The fire was extinguished on ground; fluid remaining in the tank is burning. A fire train has arrived from Sosnogorsk with two [water] tanks of 60 cubic meters in each and 5 tonnes of the foaming agent. The fire spot is currently flushed with foam," Usmanov said, with his comment posted on the official account of the administration in the VKontakte social network.