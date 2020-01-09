Fire area on Ukhta Refinery reaches 1,000 square meters

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The area of the fire occurred on the Ukhta Refinery has increased to 1,000 square meters, press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS on Thursday.

"According to preliminary information, the burning area is 1,000 square meters. One individual was injured and hospitalized with a minor trauma," the press service says.

The diesel fuel hydrodeparaffination unit GDS-850 is on fire, the Ministry said. 78 individuals and 18 vehicles are taking part in fire extinguishing.