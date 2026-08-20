Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.1% to 2,170.12 and 803.05 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble fell by 3.8 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.392 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had moved to positive territory reaching 2,181.75 points (+0.43%) and 807.36 points (+0.43%), respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 0.9 kopecks at 12.421 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.16% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,168.83 points.