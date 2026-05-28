Loss of gas preferences could push fuel prices in Armenia toward European levels — expert

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Gas prices in Armenia could rise to European market levels if Yerevan loses its duty-free regime, while the country would face "inevitable immediate costs," associate professor at the Department of Economic Security of the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) Nikolay Gaponenko told TASS.

According to him, the loss of Armenia’s duty-free regime for gas, petroleum products, and rough diamonds would represent "a direct path toward higher fuel prices, rising costs across the entire economy, and a tangible blow to households."

"Gas prices could rise far beyond the current preferential level, potentially reaching European market quotations. The promise that Western investment will quickly compensate for these losses looks like a bet on future revenues that do not yet exist, while the immediate costs are inevitable," Gaponenko said.

In the expert’s opinion, by stating that he is not afraid of high gas prices, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is attempting to "consolidate the small but active pro-European segment" of the electorate and is betting on a "symbolic break" with Russia. At the same time, Gaponenko pointed out that the European Union currently has no rapid mechanisms available to replace Russian energy preferences for Armenia, while claims about rising state budget revenues are merely an election slogan.

"If gas and gasoline prices begin climbing before new financing channels start operating, the payment sheets of citizens and businesses will become the main arbiter of this dispute. Pashinyan is turning economic vulnerability into a moral choice, effectively asking the population to vote for ‘expensive independence,’" Gaponenko emphasized. Gas prices have become an extremely risky instrument of election campaigning for Pashinyan, the expert concluded.

Under the agreement signed between Armenia and Russia in 2013, Russia supplies Armenia with gas, petroleum products, and rough diamonds without export duties and on preferential terms tied to domestic consumption. On May 27, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Armenia’s Foreign Ministry had received notification from Russia regarding the possible denunciation of the intergovernmental agreement on supplies of gas, petroleum products, and diamonds should Yerevan join the European Union.