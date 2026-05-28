Russia to restrict imports of Armenian fruits, vegetables from May 30

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia will introduce temporary restrictions on the import of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, greenery, and strawberries starting May 30, 2026, said the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, Rosselkhoznadzor.

"Starting May 30, 2026, Rosselkhoznadzor will introduce temporary restrictions on the import of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, green crops, and strawberries originating and shipped from Armenia until an appropriate algorithm for ensuring the safety of shipped products is developed," the authority said.

The agency clarified that the decision was made in response to increasing instances of violations in the supply of Armenian fruits and vegetables to Russia and to ensure phytosanitary safety. "The current situation poses a threat to the phytosanitary status of the country's territory," the regulator stressed.

The watchdog also informed that the competent Armenian agency did not take appropriate measures regarding previously identified violations.

The Russian regulator noted that, as part of previously reached agreements, Rosselkhoznadzor conducted an inspection of Armenian businesses from May 21 to May 27, 2026, during which a number of violations were identified, specifically the presence of quarantinable objects for member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union in greenhouses. This is evidenced by systemic cases of their detection during the imports of Armenian fruits and vegetables - 181 cases in 2026.