Russian Transport Ministry announces first driverless cargo shipment to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Transport Ministry has carried out the first cross-border driverless cargo shipment from Russia to Kazakhstan, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Zverev said while speaking at the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum.

"Today, I believe, together with our Kazakh colleagues, we can already announce that a mega-experiment was carried out, and it has indeed proven successful. We completed the first cross-border driverless cargo shipment. Not empty vehicles, but an autonomous cargo delivery," Zverev said.

According to him, the current task is to create a regulatory framework for this type of transportation.

"Therefore, let us move to the next stage by creating a foundation in the form of specific regulatory legislation... Why shouldn’t we establish regulations governing the movement of highly automated vehicles, naturally synchronizing them with national legislation," the Russian deputy transport minister added.