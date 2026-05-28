Russia, Kazakhstan discussing expansion of hydrocarbon supply infrastructure — minister

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan are discussing the terms of expanding infrastructure for hydrocarbon supplies, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said, adding that these supplies are effective, and signing contracts is possible after reaching agreements between the companies.

"This infrastructure has already proven its effectiveness. It runs along the most efficient transport and logistics corridors, and there is extensive experience in operating this infrastructure. We believe it is our joint decision that this infrastructure should continue to develop. Therefore, our companies are currently discussing all the conditions for further expansion and effective maintenance of this infrastructure. This is in the interests of all our countries, and this is no longer a difficult issue for anyone," he told reporters.