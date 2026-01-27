Belgee X50 tops new passenger car sales in Moscow in 2025 — Autostat

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Belgee X50 crossover emerged as the most popular new passenger car in Moscow in 2025, with more than 8,000 vehicles sold in the capital, Autostat reported. At the same time, Geely retained the top position among brands by total sales.

Overall, sales of new passenger cars in Moscow fell by 15% last year to 172,100 vehicles. The share of Chinese brands declined to 57%, down from 69% in 2024. The market shares of Belarusian, German, Russian, and Japanese brands increased by 1.5 to 4.5 percentage points.

According to Autostat, the second most popular model in the capital was the Geely Monjaro, with sales of 7,400 vehicles, followed by the Belgee X70 in third place with 6,000 vehicles sold. The top five also included the Haval Jolion and the Lada Granta.

Geely maintained its leadership among brands in the Moscow market. Over the past year, 17,071 vehicles of this brand were sold in the Russian capital, the report said. Haval and Belgee followed with 16,700 and 14,700 vehicles, respectively. The top five also included Lada (9,770 vehicles) and Chery (9,300 vehicles).