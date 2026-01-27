Growth of five base polymers production in Russia estimated at 2.4% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Large-scale production growth of five base polymers in Russia is estimated at 2.4% for 2025, President of the Association of Plastic Processors (APP) Mikhail Katsevman said at the Ruplastica exhibition.

In 2025, production of five polymers manufactured at a high scale (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate and polystyrene) totaled 7.47 mln metric tons, up 2.4% year on year. Consumption will be 6.69 mln metric tons, which will be 2.3% lower than the 2024 level, according to the presentation. Polyethylene terephthalate became the only base polymers demonstrating consumption growth by 7.1% last year.

The association expects base polymers production to grow to at least 8 mln metric tons in 2026, while processing will be up to about 7.1 mln metric tons.

The internal demand for base polymers in Russia is growing slowly, the president of the association said. Construction and the automotive industry, the key consumers, do not show any significant expansion thus far, while exports remains under pressure from financial and logistical barriers.

Feedstock imports and exports remained approximately flat in annual terms last year and totaled 1.2 mln metric tons. Imports of plastics and plastic products from China to Russia lost 6% to $4.15 bln.