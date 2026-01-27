Russian automaker Tenet plans to sell over 140,000 vehicles in 2026

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian automaker Tenet plans to increase sales of its crossover vehicles to more than 140,000 units in 2026, company representatives said at a press conference.

The Russian new passenger car market in 2026 is estimated at 1.4 million units, Tenet’s Chief Operating Officer Ilya Perminov noted in his presentation. "In 2026, we plan to capture more than 10% of the market and enter the top three leaders," he said, noting that the baseline scenario envisions sales of more than 140,000 vehicles.

The scenario factors in growth in local production at the Kaluga plant, as well as a reduction in the Central Bank’s key rate and the release of pent-up demand. Market constraints are expected to include inflation, a high key rate, and longer vehicle ownership periods.

"We plan to expand our model lineup by launching new models and modifications, and we will continue to strengthen our dealer network, while maintaining a focus on service quality and building customer loyalty," Perminov said.

In particular, Tenet plans to launch sales of the T9 crossover in the first half of 2026, as well as introduce new versions of the T4 and modifications of the T8.

A total of 33,484 Tenet vehicles were sold between September and December 2024. "We are also developing our online sales channel. From September through December 2025, 1,198 vehicles were sold through this channel, including on popular Russian marketplaces," Perminov added. Corporate clients, mainly for taxi services, purchased 4,932 vehicles.

Russian automaker Tenet was founded in February 2025 by AGR Holding and the Chinese company Defetoo. The company currently produces the Tenet T4, Tenet T7, and Tenet T8 crossovers. AGR Holding specializes in the production and sale of vehicles, spare parts, and the organization of after-sales service in Russia.

The company’s assets include vehicle and engine manufacturing plants in Kaluga (the Grabtsevo industrial park), two vehicle manufacturing plants in St. Petersburg (the Kamenka and Shushary industrial zones), and a spare parts and accessories warehouse in Chekhov.