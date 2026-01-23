Platinum price on Nymex hits all-time high

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The price of platinum futures for April 2026 delivery has hit a fresh all-time high on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), having increased by 5%, according to trading data.

As of 2:24 p.m. Moscow time (11:24 a.m. GMT) the platinum price was up by 4.86% at $2,702.1 per troy ounce. By 2:35 p.m. Moscow time (11:35 a.m. GMT) the precious metal price had extended gains to 5.23%, having reached $2,711.8 per troy ounce.

The platinum price has climbed by 24.49% year-to-date.