Russia’s agriculture ministry cites stable ties with Brazil in agribusiness

BRASILIA, February 6. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Brazil in the agro-industrial sector remain fairly stable, with bilateral agricultural trade totaling about $2.2-2.3 bln, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut told reporters.

"Overall, relations between Russia and Brazil in the agro-industrial complex are quite stable. We have stable trade turnover — about $2.2-2.3 bln. Of course, exports from Brazil prevail," Lut said.

She noted that Brazil is a key supplier of coffee to the Russian market. At the same time, soybean supplies to the domestic market are declining, as Russia harvested a record soybean crop last year. "In effect, Russia has fully secured self-sufficiency in soybean production and in the production of soybean processing products," the minister said.

"Beef supplies remain, but we believe their volume will decrease each year as production within Russia continues to grow," she added.

The agriculture minister also said that Russia is a key supplier of mineral fertilizers to Brazil. "Russia mainly supplies nitrogen, potash, and compound fertilizers. Here, of course, we see potential for increasing supplies, as Brazil’s plans for expanding its agro-industrial complex are very ambitious," Lut explained.

"In Brazil, there is a program aimed at restoring degraded pastures and soils — about 20 mln hectares are to be brought back into use over the next 10-15 years. In order to put them back into circulation, mineral fertilizers are required. Therefore, we see enormous potential for further development of cooperation in this area," she added.