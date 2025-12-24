Ukraine to import almost six billion cubic meters of gas in 2025

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Ukraine will import almost six billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2025, Commercial Director of Naftogaz Sergey Fedorenko said.

"Imports will total almost six billion cubic meters as of the end of 2025," he said.

Naftogaz managed to raise sufficient loans for imports this year and is "preparing for the first quarter of 2026," Fedorenko said. In particular, it contracted supplies of US liquefied natural gas totaling 300 mln cubic meters. The US will deliver 600 mln cubic meters of LNG to Ukraine this year, he added.