Russian stock indices accelerate growth during main trading session

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian stock indices accelerated growth during the main trading session, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.04%, reaching 2,750.03 and 1,090.4 points, respectively.

By 1:05 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth to 2,767.8 points (up 0.69%), while the RTS index stood at 1,097.45 points (up 0.69%).

The Moscow Exchange Index with an additional code (IMOEX2) rose by 0.22% at the opening of the morning trading session and was at 2,754.87 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.