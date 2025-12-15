Russian fuel prices go down in small wholesale segment — government

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Oil companies are complying with recommendations of the Russian Ministry of Energy on fuel supplies and fuel prices are declining in the small wholesale segment, the Russian government said after the meeting of the petroleum products market situation center held by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"It was noted that oil companies perform recommendations of the Ministry of Energy on vehicle fuel supplies. Producers meet the balance of supplies, optimize logistics and increase diesel fuel and gasoline production, delivering commitments they assumed. The downward dynamics of fuel prices in the small wholesale segment is noted," the government said. Agricultural producers are provided with required fuel volumes, the Cabinet added.

Novak asked relevant authorities to continue monitoring the situation on the petroleum products market for the opportunity of responding promptly to occurred changes and to continue work on satisfying the internal demand and maintaining the balance of prices in the retail segment, the government said.