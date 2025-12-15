EC to propose oil supply ban on Russia for EU countries in early 2026

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will propose a ban on purchases of Russian oil by EU countries in early 2026, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen said.

"Early next year we will put forward a legislative proposal to ban the remaining oil," he told reporters.

Shipments of Russian oil to the EU by sea were banned in 2023. Currently, it is shipped to European countries, particularly Hungary, via pipelines.

Jorgensen admitted that the European Union currently "imports more gas than oil" from Russia, though the EC "wants to get completely rid of its import of Russian energy."

The proposals to completely ban all supplies of Russian gas from January 1, 2028, were approved by the EU Council in early December by a qualified majority, he noted, adding that implementation will begin in 2026.