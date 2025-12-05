Association head expects fertilizer production in Russia to grow by 3-4% in 2026

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Fertilizer production in Russia could add 3-4% next year if companies maintain their investment plans, head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev said, adding that the current ruble exchange rate and market conditions allow companies to operate normally and expand their supplies to BRICS countries.

"We are trying to introduce 3-4% on average across the industry; we could probably see this kind of dynamics if all investments are implemented," he told reporters.

The ruble exchange rate and interest rates are putting pressure on fertilizer exporters, Guryev noted. "Nevertheless, I'm confident that those investment programs that aren't long-term, and those already adopted and in the implementation and investment phase, will be completed at this exchange rate. Even with this exchange rate, fundamentally, it is possible to work, and the current price situation on the market allows producers to invest and operate normally and expand our presence in the BRICS markets," he explained.