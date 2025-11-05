Launch of railway route from Russia to Armenia contributes to Caucasus peace — deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The opening of a railway link between Russia and Armenia via Azerbaijan and Georgia represents a genuine contribution to establishing peace in the South Caucasus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

Earlier, Russia delivered wheat to Armenia via the new transport route for the first time.

"We welcome the launch of rail communication between Russia and Armenia through Azerbaijan and Georgia. For the first time since Armenia gained independence, a direct rail link between our countries has been established. This marks a real, tangible contribution to peacebuilding in the South Caucasus and demonstrates our efforts to promote regional stability and the economic development of all countries in the region," Overchuk said.

According to the deputy prime minister, the launch of the route will also enhance market accessibility within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and strengthen transport connectivity across the region. "The new route reinforces Russia’s connection with the South Caucasus nations, increases access to Armenian markets for goods from other EAEU member states, and improves access to EAEU markets for Armenian producers," he noted.

"It is symbolic that Russian grain, one of the most important symbols of life and creation, became the first cargo to travel along this route. It once again underscores our shared aspiration to establish peace in the South Caucasus and move from confrontation to cooperation," Overchuk added.