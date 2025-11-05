Russia delivers wheat to Armenia via railway through Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia has delivered wheat to Armenia by rail through Azerbaijan for the first time since the 1990s, the Russian Transport Ministry said in a statement.

"The first batch of grain was shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan by rail. Russian Railways organized the delivery of more than 1,000 tons of wheat from the Dimitrovgrad station in the Ulyanovsk Region to Armenia," the ministry said.

According to the statement, 15 grain railcars passed through Azerbaijan and have already crossed the Georgian-Armenian border. The cargo will be delivered to the Dalarik station, part of the South Caucasus Railway.

By the end of January 2026, Russia plans to send another 132 railcars with wheat to Armenia and is considering the possibility of shipping other types of cargo along the same route, the ministry added.