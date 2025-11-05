Paks-2 NPP project receives approval for first concrete pouring

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority has issued permits for the pouring of the first concrete for Unit 5 of Paks NPP (Paks-2 NPP), and the construction of nuclear island buildings, the press service of Rosatom reported.

"On November 4, 2025, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority issued permits allowing the pouring of the first concrete into the foundation of Unit 5 of Paks NPP (the engineering division of Rosatom State Corporation is general designer and general contractor), as well as the construction of nuclear island buildings," the report said. Work is scheduled to begin in February 2026.

The licenses issued in addition to the main 2022 construction license confirm the project's compliance with strict international, European and national nuclear safety requirements. "Receiving the said licenses by the customer enables Atomstroyexport as the general contractor to begin active preparations for pouring the first concrete in February 2026," the press service quoted Senior Vice President for International Development of Atomstroyexport Alexander Merten as saying.