Russia to expand cooperation with Ethiopia in industry, energy, agriculture

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia considers it possible to expand cooperation with Ethiopia in industry, energy, agriculture, and other sectors, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov stated following the Russian delegation's visit to the country.

The delegation was led by Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office. During the visit, talks were held with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia Eyob Tekalign, and the country’s Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos. The parties discussed current issues and prospects for trade and economic cooperation.

"Russia views Ethiopia as a key partner on the African continent. Russia's foreign trade turnover with Ethiopia increased by almost 46% in 2024 compared to 2023, and tripled in January-August 2025 compared to the same period in 2024," the Russian Economic Development Ministry quoted Reshetnikov as saying.

The supply of Ethiopian coffee to the Russian market continues to increase, he noted.

"Last year grains constituted the bulk of our exports. In 2025, fertilizer shipments have accounted for the majority of bilateral trade," the minister said, adding that "significant opportunities for expanding cooperation in various areas, from agriculture and industry to energy, science, education, and information technology, are in place, with great prospects opening up in the area of investment and infrastructure projects."

Ethiopia’s delegation is also expected to visit Moscow in the near future to hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, Reshetnikov said.