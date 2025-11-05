Diamond prices continue falling in October — report

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The price index for 1-carat cut diamonds edged down by 1.7% month on month in October and turned out to be 5.6% lower in annual terms and 5.2% smaller year to date, the Rapaport industry agency said.

Raw diamond prices continued the dip in the majority of regions last month and the market was segmented by categories of gems and geographic zones, Rapaport side. Despite the production decline, the diamond market was still. DeBeers kept prices stable and offered buyers a greater volume of goods than usual.

The price index for 0.3-carat cut diamonds lost 4.4% monthly in October, 4.1% annually and 6.5% year-to-date. The price index for 0.5-carat diamonds plunged by 2.8% in October and by 16.7% from the year start. The price index for 3-carat cut diamonds edged up by 0.3% in October and lost 0.7% year-to-date.