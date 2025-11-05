Russia to increase duty-exempt diesel fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, November 5. /TASS/. Russia has agreed to increase the volume of diesel fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan exempt from duties by 100,000 metric tons this year, the Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan told TASS.

"An amendment was made in October 2025 to the indicative balance of petroleum products’ supplies from the Russian Federation for 2025. The volume of diesel fuel deliveries was increased by 100,000 tons - from 550,000 tons to 650,000 tons," a ministry’s spokesperson said.

Deliveries of other kinds of petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan remained at the same level. "No changes were made as regards the other types of oil products because conclusions of nine months confirmed sufficiency of volumes by the end of 2025," the ministry informed.

The indicative balance of fuel supplies from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 was approved at the level of this year with an adjustment option "depending on the actual consumption of the Kyrgyz Republic," the ministry added.

According to bilateral agreements, Russia annually delivers 1.2 mln metric tons of fuel and lubricants exempt from duty.