Russian presidential aide suggests organizing cooperation between coastal regions

SURABAYA, November 5. /TASS/. Nikolay Patrushev, the aide to the Russian President and the chairman of the Russian Marine Board, suggested organizing cooperation between coastal regions of Russia and Indonesia as part of the meeting with Khofifah Indar Parawansa, the Governor of the East Java Province of Indonesia.

"The marine economy is playing the critical role for your region. In this connection I would suggest thinking of establishing partner ties with one of coastal Russian regions. In case of your readiness we will pick such a region and facilitate the dialogue setup," Patrushev noted.

Russia is ready to implement a wide range of bilateral cooperation projects in East Java, the presidential aide said.