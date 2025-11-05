Slovakia cannot reject Russian energy resources in short period — President

BRATISLAVA, November 5. /TASS/. Slovakia cannot reject supplies of energy resources from Russia in the short term and this is unfeasible, President Peter Pellegrini told reporters in conclusion of talks with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

"This is extremely difficult in technical terms and cannot be implemented for Slovakia in the short term," Pellegrini said. Slovakia faces a serious problems that its European partners insist on its "disconnection from supplies of Russian oil and gas as soon as possible," he noted.

The topic of energy security in Central Europe was discussed during talks in Nawrocki. Pellegrini also hailed the Polish initiatives to provide Slovakia with alternative gas supply routes, according to which Slovakia might receive liquefied natural gas from the United States via Polish seaports.