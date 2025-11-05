Rossiya airline plans to carry 12 mln passengers in 2025

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Rossiya, an Aeroflot Group airline, plans to carry 12 mln passengers as of the end of 2025, CEO of the air carrier Yan Burg said.

Earlier reports said the passenger traffic of the airline totaled 11.5 mln people last year. The figure may grow therefore by about 4.3% in 2025.

"This year, our forecast is <…>; we will carry 12 mln people this year," Burg said.

Rossiya airline had an increase in passenger transportation by 10% year on year in the first half of 2025, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, said earlier.