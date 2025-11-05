Moldovan PM does not rule out nationalization of Lukoil's assets due to sanctions

CHISINAU, November 5. /TASS/. Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu did not rule out the possibility of nationalizing Lukoil's assets in the republic as the company is the sole supplier of fuel to Chisinau Airport.

"Various solutions are being analyzed. It is necessary to determine which option is the best as we are obligated to adhere to international commitments and act in strict accordance with the law," the premier said. "We cannot allow the country's main airport to be left without fuel. We will announce our decision in the very near future," he noted.

The Russian company owns around 110 of 570 operating gas stations in Moldova, the republic's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Vladimir Bolea said. Lukoil Moldova is an importer and wholesaler of petroleum products, and the company also privately owns part of infrastructure at Chisinau Airport. "At this stage, there is no threat of fuel shortages at the airport, it will not be left without fuel," Bolea said.

Earlier, the US Department of the Treasury added oil producers Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as 34 subsidiaries of those companies, to a new package of American sanctions. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that new sanctions against Russian companies will not pose any problems for Moscow, which has developed a strong immunity to such restrictions.