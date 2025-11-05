Bulgarian President vetoed law on terms of Lukoil assets sale

SOFIA, November 5. /TASS/. President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev set a veto on the law of investments pertaining to conditions of the possible sale of assets of the Russian company Lukoil in the country, adopted by the parliament on October 24.

Radev disputed the provision that such transactions must only be done under the control of the Bulgarian State Agency for National Security, which is to issue a written opinion on the possibility of assets sale, the presidential press service said.

"The adopted law sets the government into functional and operational dependence on the State Agency for National Security, which is constitutionally unacceptable," the president said, having returned the law to the legislative assembly for discussions.