Sales of new cars in Russia down 22% in 10M 2025 — ministry

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), trucks, and buses in Russia fell by 22% in January-October of this year to 1.197 mln units, the Industry and Trade Ministry reported.

The market of new domestically-produced cars lost 3% to 657,600 units. Over the ten months, sales of passenger cars decreased by 20% year on year to 1.055 mln units, LCV sales lost 23% to 86,700 units, while sales of trucks and buses dropped by 56% to 46,400 and by 42% to 9,600 units, respectively.

In October 2025, sales of new vehicles went down by 8% in annual terms to 183,400 units. At the same time, sales surged by 34% in monthly terms.

Sales of passenger cars fell by 2% year on year to 164,600 units, LCV sales dropped by 30% in annual terms to 11,300 units. Sales of trucks in the reporting month tumbled 53% to 6,100 vehicles. Bus sales plunged by 16% year on year to 1,500 units.

The market of new electric cars plummeted by 38% annually from to 10,400 in January - October 2025. The share of vehicles produced in Russia increased to 32% this year from 20% in the like period of the last year.

"The share of Russian vehicles increased by eleven percentage points against the like period of the last year as of the end of January - October 2025 and climbed to 55%. Sales of vehicles produced in the territory of the Russian Federation totaled 100,700 units in October, which is 9% higher than in October 2024. Sales of imported vehicles totaled 82,700 at the same time - 22.8% less than in October 2024," the ministry said.