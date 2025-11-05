Belarus ratifies common energy market agreement with Moscow

MINSK, November 5. /TASS/. The House of Representatives, the lower house of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, ratified the agreement with Russia on forming the common electric power market of the Union State, TASS reports.

Heads of the two states signed the document in December 2024.

The agreement sets forth legal fundamentals of establishment, functioning and development of the integrated electric power market of the Union State and regulates relations related to purchase and sale of electric power among market participants.

"It can be confidently stated at present that creation of the united electric power market between our countries is a strategically important step for our countries, which carries a significant advantage to all the participants," Energy Minister of Belarus Denis Moroz said when presenting the bill for ratification of the agreement to the House of Representatives.