Russian Export Center support deliveries worth $4.1 bln to China

SHANGHAI, November 5. /TASS/. The Russian Export Center (REC) supported supplies from Russia to China worth $4.1 bln over nine months of this year, Vice President of REC Tatiana An said during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

"Over nine months of 2025, as part of cooperation with China, more than 2,300 unique participants of the foreign economic activity received support within the framework of 7,200 services to the total amount over $4.5 bln," An said. "Supported exports amounted to $4.1 bln and imports totaled $434.6 mln," she added.

Key export and import segments in terms of the value were agribusiness (almost $1 bln), lumber sector ($380 mln) and chemicals ($367.6 mln), the vice president said.

"The Russian Export Center is proactively developing the work with China," An said. "Particular attention is paid to diversification of exports and imports and development of cooperation in new industries and formats," she noted.

CIIE is the largest exhibition in China dedicated to imports. The event is underway from November 5 to 10.