Global central banks purchase 39 tons of gold in September - WGC

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. In September 2025, central banks around the world purchased around 39 metric tons of gold, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

The most active buyers in September were the central banks of Brazil (+15 tons), Kazakhstan (+8 tons), Guatemala (+6 tons) and Russia (+3 tons). Turkey, China, the Czech Republic and Ghana increased their reserves by 1-2 metric tons of gold each.

At the same time, according to WGC data, Uzbekistan became a single country in September, whose central bank sold four metric tons of gold.

In 2025, the National Bank of Poland is the top net buyer of gold (67 tons), followed by regulators of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan with 40 an 38 tons respectively.