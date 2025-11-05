Russian delegation met Indonesian port company

SURABAYA, November 5. /TASS/. The Russian delegation headed by Nikolay Patrushev, the aide to the Russian President and the chairman of the Marine Board, met senior management of the Indonesian state-owned port company Pelindo in the city of Surabaya.

Representatives of the Indonesian Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development attended the meeting from the Indonesian side. The Russian delegation was represented by such companies as Fesco, Delo and Sovcomflot.

"We are visiting with great interest the port of Tanjung Perak, which is one of the largest in Indonesia. Tanjung Perak and other Indonesian ports provide a good base to establish deepened bilateral cooperation in the sphere of marine logistics. We will discuss in detail the opportunities for the collaborative efforts in this sphere during our interdepartmental consultations in Jakarta. Certainly, we will cover issues of the joint work in the field of education and science," Patrushev noted during the meeting.

Russian companies are already "showing serious interest not merely in strengthening bilateral logistics but also in using Indonesian port and transport infrastructure on the whole for transit transportation," Patrushev noted. "Implementation of these initiatives will significantly strengthen capabilities of Moscow and Jakarta in the sphere of foreign economic activity.