Russian equities decline at start of main trading session on Wednesday

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing a decline in major indices at the start of the main trading session on Wednesday, while the yuan is strengthening.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was down 0.67% at 2,553.74 points, and the RTS index was also down 0.67% at 994.59 points. The yuan exchange rate gained 11.55 kopecks to reach 11.27 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m., the MOEX index had extended its decline to 2,547.35 points (-0.92%), while the RTS index was at 992.1 points (-0.92%). At the same time, the yuan had accelerated its rise, reaching 11.301 rubles (+14.6 kopecks).