Russian feedstock purchases by India stand at 1.75 mln barrels daily — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. According to statistics, Russian feedstock purchases by India stand at an approximately the same level of 1.75 mln barrels daily lately, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"If we look at October statistics, India continues buying huge quantities of Russian feedstock. Approximately at the same level as lately, about 1.75 mln barrels per day," the Ambassador said.

"This figure, it bounced before, it is still bouncing now, higher in certain months and lower in the others - approximately at the same level in average," Alipov added.