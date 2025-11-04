Russia calls on UN for impartiality, human control over AI — Permanent Mission

UN, November 5. /TASS/. Russia has called on the United Nations to ensure impartiality and equal access to information, and supported the use of AI to achieve language parity with mandatory human control, according to spokesman of Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Evgeny Uspenskiy.

"We consider it important to support and develop multilingual formats for the presentation of materials, to improve the work of UN Web TV, in particular, in the context of the use of metadata. We support the efforts of the Secretariat to achieve language parity, including through the use of modern technologies, including AI, but with mandatory human control over such activities," he told a meeting of the Fourth Committee of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The fundamental guideline in the work of the Department of Global Communications should remain the impartiality, accuracy and timeliness of information delivery. The official resources of the World Organization are designed to ensure equal access of the involved audience to all significant topics on the international agenda. Selectivity and politicization should not be traced in their coverage: the use of UN media tools to promote narrow-group political narratives is unacceptable.".