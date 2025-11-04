Russia points out destructive activities of some multinational IT corporations to UN

UN, November 5. /TASS/. Multinational IT corporations are engaged in destructive activities, arbitrarily setting their own moderation rules and applying shadow bans, creating the risks of fragmentation of the digital space, spokesperson for Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Evgeny Uspenskiy told the Fourth Committee of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We also note the destructive activities of a number of multinational IT corporations that have a virtually monopoly access to the global audience. Private platforms, acting as intermediaries for the dissemination of information, often establish rules that are not agreed upon at the interstate level, arbitrarily change the standards of moderation and the practice of applying sanctions to official accounts (the so-called shadow bans). Such a concentration of powers with insufficient transparency and responsibility creates the risks of further fragmentation of the digital space, undermines the basic rights and freedoms of the audience. A systematic and collective response to these challenges is needed," he said.

"The Russian Federation has consistently advocated strengthening the role of the member states in shaping the rules in the information sphere and transparent regulation of the digital space. The key guideline is the formation of universal international legal bases for the activities of Internet intermediaries based on the UN Charter and generally recognized norms of international law.".