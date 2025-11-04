Bitcoin and Ethereum slump

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The first two cryptocurrencies by capitalization - bitcoin and Ethereum ("ethereum", "ether", ETH) have plunged by almost 7% and 13%, respectively, according to the Binance platform.

As of 11:18 p.m. Moscow time on November 4, bitcoin declined by 6.57% to $99,671,000. By 11:50 p.m. Moscow time, bitcoin fell to $100.6694,000 (-5.51%).

According to Binance, at 11:19 p.m. Moscow time Ethereum decreased by 12.69% to $3,152. By 11:50 p.m. Moscow time, the cryptocurrency clawed back some ground to $3,194 (-11.02%).

According to Coinmarketcap on November 4, capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market stood at $3.31 trillion. Bitcoin accounted for $2.006 trillion (60.3%), Ethereum for $384.043 billion (11.6%).

According to the Coinglass platform, the world's crypto exchanges liquidated positions of more than 391,000 traders worth $1.69 billion. Most of the liquidations took place in Ethereum. About $1.45 billion of liquidations accounted for long positions, and $238.67 million for short positions. Of the total, Ethereum accounted for about $572.6 million, of which about $514.38 million of liquidations accounted for long positions, and $58.22 million for short positions. Of the total, bitcoin accounted for about $539.88 million, of which about $505.33 million of liquidations accounted for long positions, and $34.54 million for short positions. The largest liquidation order in the last 24 hours was filed for HTX - BTC-USDT worth $47.87 million.