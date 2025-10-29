Unemployment in Russia rises to 2.2% in September

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia reached 2.2% in September 2025, up from 2.1% a month earlier, according to the estimates of the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In total, 1.6 mln people aged 15 and older were classified as unemployed in September, based on the International Labor Organization methodology.

Among the unemployed aged 15 and older, women accounted for 53.6%. The female unemployment rate (2.4%) remains higher than that of men (2%).

Of the 1.6 mln unemployed, 1.1 mln li people ve in urban areas and 0.5 mln in rural areas. The unemployment rate in rural areas (3%) exceeds that in urban areas (1.9%).

The average age of unemployed individuals aged 15 and older in September was 36.9 years. Young people under 25 accounted for 20% of the unemployed, those aged 50 and older made up 19%, and individuals without work experience represented 28.4%.