Russian stock indices up 0.4% as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian stock indices MOEX and RTS rose by 0.4% to 2,486.62 points and 991.76 points respectively at the start of the main trading session, as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose to 2,483.4 points (up 0.27%), while the RTS index stood at 990.03 points (up 0.27%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate stood at 11.18 rubles. (+1.55 kopecks)

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional symbol (IMOEX2) was down 1.1% at the opening of the morning trading session, sitting at 2,449.65 points, according to trading platform data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.