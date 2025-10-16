Russia to produce 510 mln tons of oil this year — Putin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia will produce 510 mln tons of oil by the end of 2025, one percent lower than last year’s figures, which is a voluntary reduction though, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia maintains its position as a leading oil producer despite the mechanisms of unfair competition being used against us. We account for approximately 10% of global production and expect 510 mln tons of oil to be produced by the country by the end of the year. This is approximately one percent lower than last year," he said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

This is happening in line with the accords within the OPEC+ agreement, Putin noted. "This is a voluntary reduction [in oil production]," he said.

