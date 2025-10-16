Russia supplies 17% of global energy resources market — Novak

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia accounts for approximately 17% of all types of energy resources supplied to the global market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during the plenary session of Russian Energy Week.

"Russia is a global leader — we supply about 17% of all energy resources to international markets. This includes oil and petroleum products, pipeline natural gas, and liquefied natural gas, in which Russia has already reached fourth place. It also includes coal, which remains in demand despite what seemed a few years ago like pessimistic forecasts for this sector globally," he noted.

Novak added that it is important for Russia to maintain competitiveness in these areas and actively develop new markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, and Latin America.

He stressed that to achieve these goals, it is important to ensure the replenishment of domestic resource reserves, technological sovereignty, improved energy efficiency, and complete digitalization of the energy sector. "Our task, which will be implemented in the near future, is the sustainable development of our energy industry - primarily to meet domestic needs, ensure energy security, and preserve our competitive potential in global energy markets," Novak said.

Novak also added that the Russian energy sector generates approximately 10 trillion rubles ($125.4 bln) in investment each year and accounts for 16-20% of GDP.

The 8th International Forum Russian Energy Week is taking place in Moscow on October 15-17. TASS is the forum’s information partner.