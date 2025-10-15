Capacities of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation prepared to meet demand for aircraft

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The capacities of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state-owned Rostec) are now fully prepared to meet the existing demand in the aviation market, UAC Director General Vadim Badekha said.

"Today our capacities are fully prepared to meet the existing market demand," he told reporters.

"Our key task today is to quickly and successfully complete certification testing [of the MC-21]," Badekha added.

"At the same time, we are focused on making sure that the new aircraft get into our regular service as soon as possible. In this respect, alongside the R&D work, a large-scale program for preparing production has been organized," he said.

The MC-21 is a domestically made short-and medium-range passenger aircraft. It is designed to transport passengers, baggage and cargo on domestic and international airlines.