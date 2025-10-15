Putin to attend plenary session of Russian Energy Week tomorrow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week (REW) forum on October 16, the Kremlin press service announced.

"On October 16, Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of the eighth international Russian Energy Week forum," the statement said.

The central theme of REW 2025 is "Building the Energy of the Future Together." The event brings together government officials, heads of leading energy companies, experts, and scientists. The official program of the forum includes more than 60 business sessions and discussions.