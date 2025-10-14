IMF raises 2025 Eurozone GDP growth forecast to 1.2%

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised upward its forecast for the GDP growth rate of Eurozone countries in 2025 to 1.2%, according to the Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook report.

The forecast for the current year has been raised by 0.2 percentage points compared with the IMF’s July estimates, while the forecast for the following year has been lowered by 0.1 percentage points to 1.1%. According to the document, the Eurozone’s GDP grew by 0.9% last year.

IMF experts noted that although the forecast has been revised upward compared with the July and April figures overall, it represents a deterioration of 0.4 percentage points relative to the October 2024 World Economic Outlook estimates. The main factors behind this are heightened uncertainty in several areas and increased tariffs, the report said.

The report also stressed that exports of goods from Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom to the United States have declined significantly. However, the overall export volume of the Eurozone remains stable, supported by growing intra-European trade flows, IMF specialists added.

According to the Fund’s projections, Germany’s economy will grow by 0.2% this year and by 0.9% in 2026. France’s GDP is expected to expand by 0.7% in 2025 and 0.9% the following year. Italy’s growth rate is projected at 0.5% this year and 0.8% in 2026, while Spain’s economy is forecast to grow by 2.9% and 2% respectively.