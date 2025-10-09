Federal budget deficit totaled $46.7 bln in 9M 2025 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget deficit is provisionally estimated at 3.79 trillion rubles ($46.7 bln) in January - September 2025, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

Revenues totaled 26.938 trillion rubles ($331.6 bln) in the reporting period. Expenses stood at 30.7 trillion rubles ($378 bln), the ministry informed.

The federal budget deficit is expected this year at the level of 2.6% of GDP, and the primary structural balance (the difference between government revenues net of oil and gas receipts and expenses net of state debt service costs) – at 1.3% of GDP. "The excess over target parameters of the primary structural balance as of the year-end is due to slowdown in growth of non-oil and gas revenues in the environment of the cooldown of inflation and internal demand," the ministry added.